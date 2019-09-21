Not only are the Storm Area 51 event in Rachel and the festival at the Alien Research Center at Crystal Springs planned for Sept. 20-21, but there’s also a UFO conference at the research center.

Named “Storm Area 51 Basecamp,” the property and facility will be the center for a gathering of UFO believers, who prefer the name Ufologists, expert speakers on the subject and live music.

In a recent press release it was noted, “What began as a tongue-incheek meme on Facebook to Storm Area 51, ‘They can’t stop us all,’ has ignited a global cultural movement to call for greater transparency about what many believe to be decades of government secrecy concerning UFO technology. The celebration will include expert speakers, live music, film screenings, food vendors, art installations and more.”

Featured speakers will include Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell who produced a Netflix documentary of Area 51 and flying saucers, and Dick Marcinko, a retired U.S. Navy Seal Commander.

Research center owner George Harris has hired Keith Wright, a professional large event planner with Caesar’s World in Las Vegas.

Basecamp passes are $51 per person and will include parking, two bottles of water, a $10 food truck voucher and commemorative lanyard. Tickets may be purchased in advance through www.ticketmaster.com.

Both one and two-day passes are available. A limited number of onsite accommodations are available for those seeking to attend both days. Accommodation types include tent sites for campers, RV parking and VIP “glamping” experience. A list of preferred hotel partners will also be available on the Storm Area 51 Basecamp website.

You can also follow the event on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.