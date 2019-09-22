Collin Anderson

The cast of “Little Off Broadway” rehearses at the Neldon C Mathews Auditorium. Performances run Sept. 19-21 and Sept. 23.

With mic checks and light checks, practice for the bi-annual “Little Off Broadway” performance commenced.

As always, the theme for this show is the music and magic of Broadway. Among some of the songs being performed is “You Will Be Found,” from the hit play “Dear Evan Hansen,” which tells the story of a young man with social anxiety caught up in a world of suicide, grief, lies and hope. Among the soloists will be Erin Pearson.

The cast is made up of 15 individuals. Among these are Bart and Mindy Anderson, a local physician and dance instructor respectively, and long-time members of this troupe of talented singers and dancers. Also involved in the show are Dylan Frehner, the county’s district attorney, and his wife Caralee. Of course, no “Little Off Broadway” show would be complete without Stephanie Thornock, one of the longestlasting members of the cast and avid promoter of the long-running show.

Shows will be performed Sept. 19-21 and Sept. 23 at the Neldon C Mathews Auditorium. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Admission is $8 for adults, and $5 for students and seniors.