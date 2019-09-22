Published reports in several national newspapers, magazines and media outlets have noted more than a half-dozen local, state and federal agencies are involved in the planning of handling the crowds expected to come to the Storm Area 51 events at Rachel and the Alien Research Center next week.

This includes the Las Vegas Police, the Nevada Department of Public Safety and the state highway patrol. Governor Steve Sisolak’s office has been briefed and is monitoring the situation. And when the alien enthusiasts arrive, 200 to 300 police officers, medics and firefighters will be on hand to receive them.

“We have been nonstop preparing for the past few weeks,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee, who has been convening daily with county officials by phone or in person with the state’s Department of Public Safety. “Even the FBI has gotten involved.”

At the county commission meeting Sept. 3, Lee said there will be a sheriff’s substation set up across the highway from the research center building, near the church ranch property, another at the park in Rachel, and the incident command center will be located along the highway in Tikaboo Valley.

“Tikaboo will be the headquarters for everything,” he said. “Not just law enforcement but EMS, first responders, fire and rescue; it’s going to be the incident command center for everybody.”

The private security personnel the event organizers in Rachel and the research center are being required by the county to provide will not be making arrests. They’ll just hold someone when necessary for law enforcement to come pick up.

Lee said the Hiko Fire Station will be set up as “a book and release center. A place where we could bring those picked up, fingerprint them, etc. then either take them on to jail or release them.”

He said about 150 law enforcement deputies are expected to be spread around the areas of the events. “Some coming from as far away as Reno. It’s part of our existing mutual aid agreements with a number of other departments and agencies statewide.”

Lee explained law enforcement will have a 24-hour presence, “and we’ll have our officers doing 12-hour shifts.”

Housing for the extra officers will be “a little bit of everyplace,” he said. “We’ll have some in Alamo, Ash Springs, some in private homes, others in travel trailers and campers, just scattered through the whole entire area.”

Traffic control for the unknown number of vehicles that will come, including commercial and snowbirds, is being handled by the Nevada Highway Patrol and Nevada Department of Transportation.

Lee said the cooperation between the various agencies that are going to be involved as been “absolutely phenomenal.”

Still he notes, “We are concerned that traffic may choke the two-lane roads of SR375 and U.S. 93 becasuse people will try to pass when the traffic is busy. I think traffic is going to be bad all the way from I-15 (in the south), possibly all the way to Rachel.”

Based on social-media monitoring, on-the-ground observations and motel and rental-car reservations, officials are anticipating roughly 30,000 people will show up September 20, noted Varlin Higbee, vice chair of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners.

A recent article in “The Atlantic” magazine based in Boston stated, “The Hiko event warns on its website, ‘There will be no misguided ‘storming’ of an active military installation that defends our national security.’”

Despite all that, Lincoln County has signed off on the events at the Little A’Le’Inn and the Alien Research Center for the same reason high-school administrators host after-prom parties: to control the inevitable, or at least to try. Sheriff Lee has said, “The county feels like if they didn’t approve the event, it doesn’t matter, the people are coming anyway.”