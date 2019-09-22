An incident involving contraband materials entering the Pioche Honor Camp Sept. 8 resulted in a confrontation and three Nevada Department of Corrections officers having to be treated for injuries.

Ely State prison warden William Gettere issued a statement regarding the incident. Public Information officer Scott Kelley reported, “At 8 a.m. Sunday morning, three NDOC officers were in the process of confiscating contraband coming into the Honor Camp when they were suddenly assaulted by five inmates. The officers broke off the fight and withdrew to outside the facility and called for backup. Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and along with the three corrections officers, re-entered the facility and were able to remove two visitors who were inside, but apparently unharmed.”

The officers were soon joined by troopers from Nevada Highway Patrol and additional NDOC personnel who had come down from the Ely State Prison.

“This combined force,” according to Kelley, re-entered “and quickly established control using minimal force. All inmates were accounted for and there were no further injuries.”

The three NDOC officers who were first assaulted were taken to Grover C. Dils Hospital where they were treated and released.

It was not reported what the contraband materials were or what the extent of the injuries to the officers was. However, after recovering, it is expected all will be back on the job soon.

The inmates who started the fight were transported to Ely and placed in custody at the state prison.

Kelley said the investigation of the incident is continuing