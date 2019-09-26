The Lincoln County High School (LCHS) cross-country team was hard at work again last week with a mid-week invitational at the Virgin Valley High School campus Sept. 18.

The most notable success out of this meet was the fact that LCHS was able to pull off a fourth-place finish against their competitors. While the number of teams involved in the meet was relatively small due to the previously mentioned mid-week scheduling, it was still a win for the Lynx.

The boys showed some real promise with their times. Davin Avery ended the race in 14th place overall. He ran his 5K in 20:15, giving him a split time of 6:31, which is one of the best times the team has seen so far.

Following behind Avery was Jacob Galley with a time of 21:13, giving him an impressive split time of 6:49.

Behind him was a one-two-three finish with McGarren Segler with a time of 22:58, giving him a split time of 7:23; followed by Traxton Philips and his time of 23:6, giving him a split time of 7:26; and finally Ashton Showell with a time of 23:12, giving him a split time of 7:28. Last to finish was Gareth Frehner in 37th place, sporting a time of 25:24, with his split time coming out to 8:10.

During the team’s first practice earlier in the year, Coach Lacee Pearson congratulated some of these same young men on being able to finish their race in less than half an hour. Now, with improved times and improved chances, they move on towards being ready for state.