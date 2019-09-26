Sept. 28, the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada are holding a yard sale at their new facility in Alamo, the former Cowboy’s Dream.

Linda Bridges in the Girl Scouts’ Las Vegas office said, “What we are doing is holding the sale as a way to begin preparing the property to host corporate and family retreats and Girl Scout camp activities and trainings.”

Open to the public, everyone is invited to participate in the sale which is slated to occur from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Sept. 28.

Bridges said, “We want Lincoln County residents to meet our staff and register the local girls for Girl Scouts. We are also inviting current Girl Scout families from the greater metro Las Vegas area to come and tour the property and learn about the planning and development studies underway that will help us best address the needs of today’s campers.”

Items for the sale include smaller accent pieces used at Cowboy’s Dream, throw pillows, decorative vases and floral decor.

Girl Scouting in southern Nevada is not tremendously strong but Bridges said, “We currently have over 5,500 Girl Scouts and adult volunteers active in Clark, Nye and Esmeralda counties. We have the opportunity to grow into rural Inyo County and the eastern border of San Bernardino County in California.”

She added, “While we do not currently have a chapter of the Girl Scouts in Lincoln County, our recruitment team has participated in the Caliente Memorial Day Celebration and the Lincoln County Rodeo & Fair.”