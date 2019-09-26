Volleyball is an up and down sport. Sometimes it’s hard to know how a team is feeling at any one time. As in so many sports, a big win might be followed by a loss, or vice versa.

The Lady Panthers had a 3-2 win over 3A Virgin Valley Sept. 16, then traveled to Wells Sept. 19. “A long bus ride, but good competition. We haven’t played Wells for years, so it was fun to go up there,” said Coach Milly Walch.

The last time the teams played one another was in 2016 in the state semifinals, which the Panthers won 3-0.

Walch said, “We watched them warm up and Amy [Campbell, assistant coach] and I both knew they were good. Wells had amazing defense. We couldn’t get much to fall on the other side. It was a reality check for our team, I think. I hope they realize we have to work really hard in practice and keep improving.”

Wells won the match 3-1, their first win over the Panthers in four matches since 2013. Scores were 21-25, 14-25, 25-20, 22-25.

Walch said, “Our serves were better. We only missed seven in four sets, so that was positive. Our libero, Becca Back, was sick and stayed home so our rotation was a little different and we didn’t really adjust well. Kenzie Poulsen started hitting hard and we had some good hits from Kelly [Miller] and Mikelle [Stewart]. Sunny Rassmusen had a few good blocks and her attitude is always awesome. I love that about Sunny.”

Losing to Wells helped reveal a few things the team needs to improve.

“We know they can improve and want to help them be the best they can individually and as a team,” she said. “We may switch up a few spots to be more effective. I want the players to be able to read situations and use those mentally to adjust and attack.”

Pahranagat Valley’s match against defending 2A state champion The Meadows, scheduled for Sept. 24, was canceled.

Now, PVHS will participate this weekend at the prestigious Boulder City mid-season tournament.

Walch said, “We look forward to the Boulder City tournament this weekend to get lots of practice and compete at a higher level.”

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and PVHS has been wearing special shirts. Walch said, “We wanted to show our love and support to any children battling cancer and hope they keep up the fight.” Her nephew, Tyce, lost a leg to childhood cancer.