By Gwendolyn Lamb

The Lincoln County High School volleyball team took two wins from Aldeson Sept. 17. The scores were 12-25, 25-27, 23-25, 13-25.

Coach Chantel Holt said, “We struggled. We started to play down to the level of the competition and let our guard down, and it almost bit us in the butt. But we were able to pull through and finish in the end.”

The Lady Lynx volleyball team played and defeated Laughlin Sept.19. The scores were 25-22, 21-25, 11-15, 22-25, 25-21, 14-16.

Coach Holt said, “Laughlin has improved a lot. We came out focused that it was going to be easy and we let our guard down. When we were focused and were playing focused, then it was not a problem.”

Coach Holt was impressed with Ellie Frehner. “This was Ellie’s first game playing as libero and she did really well. She had a lot of good digs.”

Holt is working with the team on movement on the court and focus in the game. “We need to stop taking little brain breaks. We just have to have that concentration that everybody is on point, everybody is going after it.”

The Lady Lynx will attend the Boulder City tournament Sept. 27-28.