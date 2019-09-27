Auxiliary President Sharon Wimsatt presented Indiana Adams with the Spirit of America Citation Award for her dedication, kindness and spirit in her service to others. Adams has cooked for VFW fundraisers and fundraisers for Olson Senior Center and Meals on Wheels, and will be cooking for the upcoming Freedom Festival in November.
