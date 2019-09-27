The Lincoln County Coalition met Aug. 27. The following are updates from the meeting, plus additional announcements.

Emergency Management Planning for ‘Storm Area 51’ Events

Eric Holt said the Emergency Management office has been extremely busy over the last few weeks. The “Storm Area 51” post on Facebook, which started out as a joke, has turned into over two million people saying they’re going. Even if one percent of those come, that’s 20,000 people. An influx of so many people will overwhelm local resources rapidly.

The Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel and the Alien Research Center in Hiko are planning events to hopefully keep visitors occupied and away from Area 51. Though it approved the events, the county isn’t actively promoting them. The permits issued ensure that event coordinators have security and infrastructure in place to provide food, water and facilities to eventgoers.

Traffic, fuel depletion and food are of concern. Locals are encouraged to fuel up prior to the event and to make sure they’re stocked up on food and water.

Extensive planning meetings have occurred. The sheriff’s office has agreements with the Air Force to handle any trespassing that happens during the events. State emergency management is involved, as are the highway patrol, outside law enforcement and EMS agencies. Close to 200 first responders will be on the scene. Communications plans are being put in place with the help of local HAM radio operators.

Residents should be aware there could be heavy traffic from Sept. 19- 22. The increase in foot traffic that has occurred so far at the Alien Research Center and in Rachel is a good indicator that there will be a large influx of people. The Alien Research Center normally sees around 50 people on a weekend. Lately, they’re seeing 800- 1,000.

Officials are planning for 30,000 people, with contingency plans for up to 100,000. If it hits 100,000, the situation will be elevated to a national emergency.

Holt said there will still be emergency services in the communities. Emergency Management has been in communication with the gas stations in Pahranagat Valley to plan for additional supplies and fuel. There will be fire restrictions in place. Holt said he doesn’t expect a huge impact on the north part of the county, other than increased traffic.

Community Health Worker Opportunity

Mikael Redmond with the NyE Communities Coalition (NyECC) announced NyECC was awarded the Resilient Aid Grant for another three years. This grant funds work on opioid addiction issues in Esmarelda, Lincoln and Nye counties, mainly in prevention, education, connecting people with care, Naloxone training and DoTerra bags.

The program would like to branch out more in Lincoln County, providing more services and hiring a community health worker in the county. This would be a part-time job opportunity, about 20 hours per week. The individual would serve the whole county, but could live anywhere.

There’s potential to combine NyECC’s grant funding with local funding to create a full-time position.

Any questions can be directed to Redmond by calling (775) 727-9970 or emailing mikael@nyecc.org.

Assistance for Veterans

Veterans advocate Linda Rollins with Nevada Department of Veterans Services announced the Nevada Attorney General’s Office of Military Legal Assistance is offering free legal assistance to Lincoln County veterans and their spouses at The Depot city council chambers in Caliente, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Licensed attorneys will be on hand to provide legal services, including legal counsel, simple wills and powers of attorney.

This is a walk-in service. Please call Rollins at (775) 962-1304 with any questions and to let her know if you plan to attend so she can have an idea of head count.

Rollins’ next office hours are Sept. 25 at the Panaca Senior Center, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

New Extension Educator

Keith Larson with the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension announced the extension educator position vacated by Holly Gatzke has been filled. The new hire is expected to start in three to six weeks, at which time the Cooperative Extension office will be fully staffed.

Free Fire Alarms Available

Eric Holt announced the Lincoln County Fire District has partnered with the Red Cross on a fire alarm program. The program provides up to three free fire alarms to every household in the county. Fire districts in each of the towns will participate. The program will likely launch in October, at which time notice will be provided in the newspaper and the Lincoln County Emergency Management Facebook page.

Holt can be reached at (775) 962- 2376 or eholt.em@Gmail.com.

Work Experience and Training Opportunities

Heather Bailey with Lincoln County Workforce announced that Workforce is up and running with its programs for this fiscal year. Those in need of workforce training opportunities, job readiness skills, career assessment and employment, please call Bailey at (435) 669-3466 or hbailey.lcworkforce@gmail.com.

New Healthcare Providers

Loralee Cheney with Grover C. Dils Medical Center (GCDMC) announced the hospital has two new providers. A physical therapist named Eric Pike has joined the staff, as has Dr. David Dalton, who is taking patients in Caliente (Tues., Wed., and Fri.) and Alamo (Thurs.). Dalton is a doctor of osteopathic medicine so he does a lot of musculoskeletal services.

The hospital is working on having a new sign put up and has also been updating the interior of the facility.

Golf Tournament to Support D.A.R.E. Program

Cheney also announced GCDMC is sponsoring a golf tournament to raise money for a D.A.R.E. (Drug and Alcohol Resistance Education) program. The tournament will be held at Coyote Springs Golf Club April 25, 2020, starting at 8 a.m. It will be a shotgun-style tournament and will include a variety of activities, raffles, silent auction and prizes, including a $10,000 hole-in-one prize. The cost is $125 per person to participate and includes lunch. Come alone or bring a foursome. The tournament has already received a Gold sponsorship from Findlay Toyota in Las Vegas.

Questions can be directed to Cheney at (775) 726-8010 or lcheney@ gcdmc.org.

Money Available for Respite Care

Riley Franco with Nevada Senior Services/Care Connection Resource Center announced the Respite program still has some funding. Anyone providing care for another person, such as a child with a disability or an aging parent, can apply. The program provides a monthly recurring budget to hire a respite caregiver to provide breaks for the primary caregiver.

First Responder Mental Health Training

Franco announced there will be a first responder mental health training for anyone in the state. It’s hoped that rural communities will participate. She can provide more details to anyone who is interested.

Franco is also working with Clark County Social Services to potentially provide more training for services in Lincoln County. There’s funding available for her to be trained as a master trainer in social work, which includes helping people submit Social Security and Medicare applications. Once Franco is trained, she can train anyone in Lincoln County who would like to provide that service to the community.

Those interested can contact Franco at (702) 364-2273 or rfranco@nevadaseniorservices.org.

Part-Time Respite Care Job Opening

A caregiver in Panaca is needed to provide respite care. This is a part-time job to provide breaks to the caregiver of an older man who likes to take rides in the car, receive friendly visits or listen to loud music/TV so he can keep alert during daytime. The schedule is flexible at two to three hours a week or an eight hour shift once a month. The job pays $10-12/hr. Call Kay at (775) 388-7159 if interested.

Panaca Senior Center Upgrading Parking Lot

Irvin Wright announced the Panaca Senior Center board is working on having its parking lot paved. The senior center is working to have the Regional Transportation Commission fund the project and the county do the work.

Constitution Preservation Group Flag Project

Wright also announced the Constitution Preservation Group is going to put up U.S. flags on every post that has a light on Main Street in Panaca.

Questions on the Constitution Preservation Group can go to Wright at (775) 962-1407 or drirvinwright@ gmail.com.

Service Clubs/Churches Sign

Ben Rowley mentioned he is working with the Lincoln County Regional Development Authority (LCRDA) on service clubs/church signs in Alamo, Caliente, Panaca and Pioche. The cost for an organization is $92.56 per community, payable to LCRDA, and includes two signs, placed at both ends of the town. If an organization wants to be included, please let him know at (775) 962-2461 or ben@nvcmedia.com.

Behavioral Health Project Manager Position

The Regional Behavioral Health Board for Southern Nevada – Mineral, Northern Nye, Esmeralda, and Lincoln counties – is run through the NyECC. The board is looking to hire a project manager. This will require extensive travel through rural frontier Nevada, report writing and board management. The individual needs to have a degree and experience related to behavior/mental health and/ or substance abuse.

Those interested may contact Stacy Smith at (775) 727-9970 or stacy@nyecc.org to apply.