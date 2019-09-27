On Sept. 12, the Lincoln County School District Board held its regularly scheduled meeting.

Hayden Showell and Emily Lewis began the meeting by thanking the board and district for college scholarships they received.

Following this, individual schools gave presentations.

Lincoln County High School reported the seniors have been busy painting their parking places and the school as a whole is preparing for October fundraisers and other activities.

Panaca Elementary then noted the progress of its chicken coop and greenhouse and also mentioned its high enrollment.

Meadow Valley Middle School reported the funds the school received from SB178 are going to be put towards the introduction of a program titled, “Leader and Me,” based off Steven Covey’s Seven Habits program. The faculty is excited about the program, which will begin Oct. 18. The school also reported on its efforts to clean up the bike trails around the area, and announced Megan Huntsman has been hired as a new paraprofessional.

When the Adult Education program began to give its report, Pat Kelley congratulated the teachers for their wonderful work. He explained that his neighbor recently received his diploma through the program, years after his formal schooling ended, and Kelley said the program’s personnel were “miracle workers.”

Pahranagat Valley then took the floor, reporting on the parent night during which the Summit Learning Program was introduced into the schools. According to Pahranagat Valley High School (PVHS) Principal Mike Strong, the high school will be implementing Summit Learning elements into three subjects, which he expects will yield great results. The high school also reported it recently held a Sept. 11 assembly to remember Sept. 11, 2001.

After the school reports, the board welcomed all the recently hired faculty members in the county: Huntsman, Jennifer Segler and Katrina Hansen. Huntsman and Segler are paraprofessionals and Hansen was brought on as a food services assistant.

The board noted that no qualified people applied for the Pre-K/SPEDK position at Pioche Elementary, and so it was decided that the position will be re-listed as part-time to try and garner more interest.

Next on the docket was a request for approval from the PVHS FFA who are going to Indianapolis to compete at the national convention to participate in the public speaking competition pertaining to the topic “Agriculture as a Therapeutic Method.” The trip will include nine members of the FFA and three chaperones, and the request was approved by the board without hesitation.

The board was then informed of schedule changes that will affect Lincoln County High School during homecoming week, pushing back the start day of the week to Oct. 8 and the last day of teaching to Oct. 11.

The board was sad to hear about Daniel Hafen’s retirement, but approved it nonetheless with gratitude. A handful of new transportation contracts were then approved, and then a GB-31 waiver was approved on behalf of Jady Whipple. This waiver removes Whipple’s requirement to live in the county to be able to teach, since she has just recently moved outside of Lincoln and intends to commute until the end of this school year.