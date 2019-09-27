Mary Cordle

Walkers gathered in Caliente for the annual Suicide Prevention Walk.

Every 40 seconds, someone loses their life to suicide.

Close to 800,000 people commit suicide each year, including 22 veterans a day. Raising community awareness and breaking down the taboo is important to making progress in preventing suicide.

On Sept. 14, the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention held its annual walk for suicide prevention at the Caliente Linear Meadow Valley Walkway.

Janie Rippetoe of Lincoln County Counseling and Supportive Services organized the event. She can be reached at (775) 926-8089. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 and is open 24-7