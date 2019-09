Mary Cordle

From left, Quartermaster/ Hamlin Fire Chief Jack Horner, Caliente Mayor/ CVFD Steve Rowe, Sheriff/Panaca Fire Chief Kerry Lee, VFW Post Commander Larry Wimsatt.

The Caliente VFW Post 7114 and Ladies’ Auxiliary hosted the second annual First Responders Dinner at the VFW Hall Sept. 11. Indiana Adams cooked for the event. Dispatchers, Lincoln County Sheriff’s officers, volunteer firefighters, EMTs and Search & Rescue were served a dinner of tacos or burritos with rice and beans.

The annual event is a small “thank you” for all who give of their time to serve and protect the county and individual communities.