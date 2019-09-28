While the Rachel Storm Area 51 Basecamp event is happening, another group of organizers is having a gathering for this weekend near Hiko and the Alien Research Center gift shop.

A recent article published in the New York Times stated, “While that event, the Storm Area 51 Basecamp, will feature food, drink and music, it also includes a lineup of speakers intended to appeal to those interested in aliens and the secretive military base.

“We’re focusing on the true believers, we’re not looking for a rave in the desert,” said Keith Wright, managing partner of Production Specialists of Las Vegas, an events company and one of the organizers of the Basecamp event.”

Linda Looney at the research center said she expects the building will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and the festival event is scheduled from noon to 11 p.m. both days.

The speakers at the Ufology event include Jeremy Corbell, the director of a movie on Netflix about Bob Lazar, who says he reverse-engineered alien spaceships at Area 51. Both reportedly served as inspiration for Matty Roberts’ Facebook post earlier in the summer.

Wright said he and other organizers are spending about $200,000 of their own money and plan to bring myriad amenities into the desert, including about 80 portable bathrooms, generators, food trucks, security and emergency and medical services, and a semitrailer filled with bottled water.

He said he hoped to host no more than 5,000 people at the event in Hiko, about 45 miles east of both Rachel and Area 51.

“From everything that we’re being told, the people are coming. All we have to do is capture them.”