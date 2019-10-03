Utah, for the Canyon View Invite Sep. 28. There were six Lynx runners this time around, and while the team itself may have only placed ninth in the Junior Varsity group, the runners did a great job of improving on their previous times.

The first Lynx to cross the line in the three-mile race was Chance Christensen with a total time of 19:33, giving him a split time of 6:27 seconds, the best time put up by Lincoln County this season. Following behind him was Jacob Galley, who put up a respectable time of 20:34, giving him a split time under seven minutes as well, coming in at 6:58. Next was Dallin Avery with a total time of 22 minutes even, putting his split time at 7:20. Ashton Showel and Traxton Philips came in at 22:08 and 22:12, respectively. That gave Showel a split time of 7:22, and Philips a time of 7:24. The final Lynx to finish strong was McGarren Segler with a time of 24:20, putting his split time at 8:06.

Referring to the team’s improvement seen across the board, Coach Pearson expressed her pride earlier in the week. “I’m very excited for them, especially for regionals. I think they’ll do great.”