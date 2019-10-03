Three-time defending 1A state girls volleyball champions Pahranagat Valley faced tough competition at the 20-team Boulder City tournament last weekend.

The girls learned a lot despite being one of the smallest schools among a number of 3A and 4A schools, including two-time defending 3A state champion and host team Boulder City.

The girls played four matches on Friday, losing 2-0 to Boulder City and Bonanza, but winning 2-0 over Green Valley Christian and Del Sol.

On Saturday, the girls again played five matches, losing 2-0 to Skye Point, Boulder City, again, and The Meadows. They played a 1-1 tie with SLAM Academy, then lost 2-1 to Spring Valley in their final match of the tournament.

Pahranagat Valley (9-12) begins league play Oct. 4 for homecoming facing Indian Springs (0-4).