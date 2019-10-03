Dave Maxwell

Pahrangat Valley’s Paul Lewis reaches for a pass in the game with The Meadows last week. This week is Homecoming and the Panthers host Indian Springs.





Pahranagat Valley High School (PVHS) picked up their 170th football victory since 2004 with a 52-20 romp over The Meadows in Las Vegas Sept. 27. It was the first loss of the season for The Meadows (3-1).

And the Panthers (5-0) did it in fine fashion. Coach Brett Hansen credited the work of the offensive line. “You can’t do anything without those guys. When they take pride in their role, they execute well. We’re moving in the right direction and it’s also a credit to the running backs to be able to find the holes created by the offensive line to gain yardage.”

Hansen added, “More improvement always needed, but we are trending in the right direction and I like where that is going.”

The Panthers scored the first three touchdowns of the game, all by Mr. Outside, John Hansen, to give Alamo a 22-0 first-quarter lead and they were never threatened thereafter.

Meadows scored in the first half, an eight-yard pass to Trey Covell by Mick Corrigan. The halftime score was 38-6.

Pahranagat’s power ground game behind Hansen, and Reece Thornton accounted for 306 yards, but even more noticeable were the yards after the catch by receivers on short passes, screens or flanker patterns.

Thornton, Mr. Inside, had 123 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns, Preston Higbee had 92 yards on five carries and Hansen ran the ball eight times and rushed for 60 yards. Higbee had the longest touchdown run; 62 yards at 7:11 of the third period.

The short passing game that was so devastating to the Mustangs was normally on the outside and down the sidelines and gave PVHS an excellent field position on several occasions.

Paul Lewis made one catch, for 54 yards. Hansen had a 40-yard reception and Higbee took a halfback pass from Thornton and rambled 35 yards.

Following the kickoff on Hansen’s second touchdown, Meadows fumbled on their own 47-yard line and about one minute later Hansen scored his third touchdown on a five-yard run.

PVHS was able to move the ball effectively, rolling up 533 yards; 306 rushing, 227 passing.

This week is homecoming for the Panthers, filled with all kinds of interesting activities including Thursday night’s bonfire. They will also take on Indian Springs (1-2) in the opening of league play on Oct. 4.