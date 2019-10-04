Courtesy Photos

County elementary students took part in an assembly put on by Higher Impact Entertainment for Community Cares Day.

From left, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, Henderson philanthropist Bob Ellis and the Higher Impact mascot in Caliente for the annual Community Cares Day.

The annual Lincoln County Cares Day, long spearheaded by philanthropists Bob and Sandy Ellis of Henderson, took place Sept. 23. Elementary students throughout the county converged on Caliente Elementary for the day. This year, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and Higher Impact Entertainment made an appearance.

Each year students get on busses and head to Caliente. Each school measures the students’ feet for shoes and Bob and Sandy deliver those shoes, plus an additional gift for each student before Christmas break.

Higher Impact Entertainment was a new touch to the event this year. Students gathered in the gym for an assembly on the importance of learning how to say no and not bully.

Bob Ellis, Cegavske, Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall, District Court Judges Eric Johnson and Mark Cram visited C.O. Bastian High School and spoke to the students there.

“I think every state and federal elected official should visit C.O. Bastian High School to learn of their needs and how they are helping young adults turn their lives around,” Bob Ellis said.

Many grants have been awarded over the years to C.O. Bastian students to take the Hi-SET test to continue their education through the Bob and Sandy Ellis Scholarship fund. Letters from these students reflect their gratitude for the assistance.

“Because there are people like you out there, kids like myself still get an opportunity to turn their lives around,” one student wrote.

Another wrote, “You’re helping me be somebody in society. Helping me get the chance to make something out of myself.”

Lincoln County Commissioners approved a proclamation declaring Sept. 23, 2019, “Robert and Sandy Ellis Day” for the “great kindness,” they have shown the community; the donations of shoes, gifts and other items; bringing county communities together; bringing in state and national leaders and other friends “to celebrate our county, our people and our communities,” and “in celebration of your unyielding generosity.”

Mary Cordle contributed to this story