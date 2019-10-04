Martin William Buschman passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on September 20, 2019, with his wife of 49 years by his side.

Marty was born April 25, 1948 in Baltimore, MD to Martin and Katherine Buschma . One of 4 boys, he was raised in Linthicum, MD where he lived until he joined the Airforce in 1966. He served his Country for 8 years. He was stationed at Nellis Airforce Base in Las Vegas, NV when he met Margaret LaForge at a gathering with mutual friends. When Marty left the house that night, Margaret turned to her friend and said “I’m going to marry that man!” And that she did, 7 months later. Marty and Margaret lived in Las Vegas for 5 years where they started their family, later moving to Panaca, Nevada, where the Buschman family would continue to grow in numbers, love, and blessings.

Marty worked numerous jobs, always supporting his family, ensuring that Margaret could stay home and do the job she loved most, raising their children in a loving, caring, God-filled home. Marty found his true calling at The Caliente Youth Center, where he would retire after 25 years of changing the lives of countless troubled teens with his amazing love and compassion.

Marty impacted the lives of so many. He was active in the community, a volunteer anywhere that needed him, a familiar face at every event, his voice reverberating through so many weddings, funerals and special events, leaving people in awe and in tears. Every person he ever met was touched by his love, generosity and kindness. There was no such thing as a stranger in Marty’s life, everyone was a friend. He was a man of God, filled with the Spirit, and that love of the Lord exuded from him, touching everyone in his path.

Marty is survived by his wife Margaret, his children, Kenney (Britney), Cathy, Donnie (Sarah), Christi, Theresa (Steve), Mara (Justin), Tricia, Sharon (Arlene), Joe (Rachel), Carol (Ryan), 37 grandchildren, 18 greatgrandchildren, two brothers, Lee (Peggy), and Mike, and countless others who called him dad, brother, uncle, grandpa, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his son, John Charles, his brother David, and his parents.

There will be a private funeral Mass for family at Holy Child Catholic Church, and a Celebration of Life memorial service Saturday Sept 28, at 3 p.m. in the LDS Chapel in Panaca, NV.