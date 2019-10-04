Mary Charlotte Ahern

Mary Charlotte Ahern, 79, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the LDS Chapel located at 221 Lorenzi St., Las Vegas, Nevada.

There will be a viewing at 9 a.m. with funeral services following at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Pioche, Nevada.

Charlotte was born April 15, 1940 in Caliente, Nevada to Mary Helen (Nelson) and George Phillip Ahern. She married Clifford Charles Jensen on April 18, 1960. They were blessed with five children. Charlotte was an active and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in the Relief Society organization at both the ward and stake level.

She loved music and passed that love on to her children and grandchildren. Charlotte was an avid researcher and family historian. As she said, “My hobby is looking for dead people.” Her efforts on their behalf have brought eternal blessings to many.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, a sister (Torrie) and a son (Michael). She is survived by her sweetheart Cliff, daughter Maria Jennings (Stan), sons Brian (Laura) and Sean (Sheila) and daughter Cathrine VanBuskirk (Matt), as well as her sisters Julie Morris and Kristie Livreri. Charlotte has 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She leaves a legacy of service and love.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Palm Mortuary, Downtown in Las Vegas, Nevada.