In celebration of National Public Lands Day, Friends of Nevada Wilderness invites Southern Nevadans to get out outdoor this September 28 & 29 to explore Big Rocks Wilderness and help protect the area from illegal motorized use.

Friends is partnering with the Nevada Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles to install barriers that will prevent motorized incursions into Wilderness, where vehicles are prohibited, from adjacent areas where motorized use is allowed. The barriers will help protect the Wilderness for recreationists who seek a more natural outdoor experience.

The Friends of Nevada Wilderness Stewardship Team will lead volunteers through a work day on Saturday, help set up camp Saturday night, then take the crew out Sunday to explore the area, located outside Caliente in Lincoln County. Volunteers will be treated to a delicious campfire dinner Saturday night and will wake up to the smell of campfire coffee and breakfast Sunday morning.

Participants need to provide their own campaign gear and lunch. More details will be provided after signing up at https://www.nevadawilderness.org/southern_nevada_calendar_of_events

The National Environmental Education Foundation promotes National Public Lands Day events across the country. Events are designed to connect people to public lands and their communities, inspire environmental stewardship, and encourage use of public lands for education, recreation, and general health.

For more information about Friends of Nevada Wilderness and to RSVP for the National Public Lands Day event in the Big Rocks Wilderness, visit nevadawilderness.org or call 702-515-5417