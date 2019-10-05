The Lincoln County Record took home two first-place awards at the Nevada Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, which were announced Sept. 21 at the NPA’s annual convention held in Ely.

Ben Rowley was awarded first place for entertainment writing in the combined intermediate and community division for a series of articles. The judges said the stories were “well organized and just long enough stories on interesting local events.”

Dave Maxwell took first place in Community Business Feature for his article titled, “Owners of shuttered theater hope to re-open it someday.” The judges said it was an “interesting tale of a prevalent situation in small-town America, with a historic building sitting empty while its owners try to resurrect it. Very relevant to local readers.”

The Record also won third place in Community Nonstaff Story for an article by Mike Henle called “California man captures overall, Class 10 titles in Knotty Pine 250.”

Maxwell added a third place for Community Breaking News for his article “Body of California man found in Cave Valley.”

As part of the convention, three people were inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame. Vail Pitman, a former Nevada governor and owner of The Ely Daily Times, was honored posthumously.

Also inducted were Holly RudyJames, former general manager of Winnemucca Publishing and twotime president of the Nevada Press Association, and C.J. Hadley, publisher of Range Magazine and former editor of Nevada Magazine.