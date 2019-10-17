Jacqueline Cook, 88, passed away peacefully in her home on August 11, 2019 in Mesquite, NV. She was born July 9, 1931 to Irma and John Banks in Beaver, UT.

She was one of four children. She graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1949 and remained in Caliente, NV where she and her husband owned and operated the Rainbow Canyon Motel. She was a full time State employee at the Nevada Youth Center for 35 years. When she retired from the State, she also sold the motel and relocated to Mesquite, NV.

Jacqueline is survived by her two daughters, Pamela Dale Hughes of Evans, CO., and Michelle Marie Santos of Mesquite, NV., four grandchildren; Nicki, Danny, Isabel and Jordan, two great grandchildren; Bo and Stella, all living in Colorado, as well as one sibling; Robert Noyle Banks, (Faye Ann), of Milford, UT. She is preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, two sisters, Faye Chadburn and Dawn Miller, her husband Ralph Dale Cook and her long-time friend and companion Duane Johnston.

She has requested cremation and no services.

