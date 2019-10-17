John Milton Wadsworth, 86, passed away at his home in his beloved Panaca town on September 28, 2019. He was born in Cedar City, Utah on January 1, 1933 to Lafe and Dollie Wadsworth. He grew up in Panaca, Nevada, working on the family ranch. After high school, John worked in various mines until he volunteered for the draft during the Korean War. He served for 2 years in the German Occupation Force as a tank driver and mechanic. Upon returning home from Germany, John attended BYU. He graduated summa cum laude with a major in Animal Husbandry and a minor in agronomy. In January of 1959, soon after his 26th birthday, John left to serve for 2 ½ years in the Swiss-Austrian Mission, German speaking, for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He had always planned on serving a mission, but due to his parent’s financial situation, he needed to earn the money to support himself before he could leave. Upon returning from his mission, he married Margaret Andersen in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple, on June 29, 1962. Margaret began the courtship years earlier when they lived next door to each other at BYU. She spied on him with a pair of play binoculars as he sat in front of the window to study. They began their family together in Panaca, having 8 children in 11 years. They spent the remainder of their lives in Panaca. John taught all of his children the value of hard work as they grew together on the family farm. In addition to being a farmer, he worked full time at various other jobs, including the ASC Office, 1 ½ years building the Trans Alaskan Pipeline, mining, and driving truck. John was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He held many callings, going above and beyond to magnify them. One of his favorite callings was serving as an ordinance worker in the St. George Temple. He loved the temple and attended as often as possible throughout his life. His children sum up their father as being a man of hard work, integrity, and loving the gospel. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and siblings. He is survived by his children: Matt (Jule) of Panaca, NV; Mark (Kelly) of Dry Valley, NV; Todd (Darla) of Twin Falls, ID; Glen (Tammy) Panaca, NV; Eve (Adin) Waite of Clifton, ID; Amy (Jeff) Smith of Draper, UT; Sara (Greg) Jones of Twin Falls, ID; Ann (Todd) Packard of Panaca, NV; 49 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, October 12, at the Panaca LDS Church, with a viewing at 10 a.m. before the services. Interment will be in the Panaca Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com.

