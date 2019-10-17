A casting call for zombies was held in Caliente Sept 23. Talented people from around Lincoln County stopped in to do a “zombie walk” for entrepreneur and stuntwoman Tara Clark of Amazon Movie Studio near Pioche.

The zombies and background extras are needed for the upcoming Mahal Empire production, “Bridge of the Doomed.” The film, directed by Michael Su and written by Adrian Miles, stars Robert LaSardo, Michael Pare and Sarah French. Part of the production is expected to be filmed in Caliente from Oct. 6-25.

During the casting call, participants were asked to hold their number up, say their name and do a 30-second zombie walk. Many growled, moaned, mumbled and one participant even demanded brains.

Clark plans on holding a second casting call Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. at the Lincoln County High School auditorium.

People from around the county performed a zombie walk for a casting call for the upcoming movie “Bridge of the Doomed.”

