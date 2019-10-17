Beginning this week, drivers in Nevada will be required to submit odometer readings in order to register with the state Department of Motor Vehicles or renew tags.

Published reports note that motorcycles and farm equipment vehicles are exempt.

No fees or fines are associated with the pilot program, which will run through the end of 2026.

Officials said the goal is to give lawmakers specific data on how much people in Nevada are driving. All counties in the state are expected to comply.

Passed by the 2019 Nevada Legislature, Assembly Bill 483 (AB 483) directs the DMV to gather an odometer reading at the time of any original vehicle registration, registration renewal or vehicle sale.

Data from these readings will become part of a person’s vehicle history and will be used to compile reports of total miles driven. This will help Nevada state legislators plan for future road construction.

