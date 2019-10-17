The Overland Hotel & Saloon is a long-standing landmark in Pioche

When driving through Pioche, it’s hard not to be filled with a sense of wonder at the stately old buildings lining Main Street as it leads up to the peak. One of the more pronounced buildings along the route is the historic Overland Hotel. Walking through the front door, visitors are often struck by how this building in particular maintains an Old West feel with its long, saloon-style bar and cowboy atmosphere. Surprisingly, the old-school setting is actually a renovation.

“We remodeled it from the ground up,” said Candice Mortenson, one of the owners of the Overland, “and we had to fix the roof and the damage it did to the interior.”

Candace and her husband Ron, along with their daughter Mary, have owned and operated the Overland for 23 years, having purchased the place when it belonged to Bill Brown. The couple, who discovered Pioche on a weekend adventure, had grown weary of the crime and traffic in Las Vegas and wanted a safer place with better schools to raise their young daughter. They moved to Pioche with high hopes. After the aforementioned renovations and replacement of all the old cast-iron pipes, the Overland reopened for business and more than fulfilled those dreams.

Though the building has suffered light damage over the decades, various structural engineers have visited the Overland to study its apparently unbelievable resistance to the years of wear and tear. According to one of the engineers, “a bomb couldn’t bring this place down” due to the large wooden pillars and solid stone structure.

Aside from its unusual construction, the Overland is unique in that it has been the subject of many ghost hunting expeditions over the years and is believed to be home to two main ghosts of note. One is the spirit of a man that haunts room number 10. You can apparently sense his presence when he sits on the edge of the bed, ruffling the sheets and making a distinct imprint where he sits. The other ghost is a woman that walks the halls, slipping around corners or walking through closed doors. Tenants and employees alike have seen the apparitions, sometimes on multiple occasions, but while Mrs. Mortenson has never seen the ghosts herself, she assures those that stay at the Overland that the ghosts mean absolutely no harm and are likely just memories of people that once called the old hotel home.

According to Mrs. Mortenson, the hardest part of running the Overland isn’t the ghosts. “It’s hard to find anyone that can work,” she explained, “and it’s a problem throughout the county.”

Whether you’re interested in visiting this temporary haven for the dearly departed, or just want to see a real Old West saloon with the comforts of the modern era, the Overland has you covered.

