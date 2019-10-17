As reported recently in the Las Vegas Review Journal, an effort is now underway to encourage individuals with a Nevada driver’s license or identification card to obtain a Real ID from the DMV.

In one year, the Real ID card will be the only one accepted for use as identification to board domestic flights in the U.S.

Figures estimate about 865,000 licensed Nevada drivers, and 58 percent of ID card holders do not yet have the Real ID card.

Real ID cards look like standard IDs except they have a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.

If travelers don’t have one of the approved cards after Oct. 1, 2020, they will be required to provide some other form of identification, such as a U.S. passport, military ID or U.S.-issued immigration document in order to board a domestic flight. The card will also be required to access federal facilities and to enter nuclear power plants.

Licenses and ID cards that are not Real ID will be marked “Not for Federal Official Use” and will not be accepted by TSA security agents.

The Real ID Act was established in 2005. In Nevada, Real ID cards have been in use since 2014.

In order to obtain one at a state DMV office, residents must provide proof of identity such as a birth certificate or passport, proof of any name changes, proof of a Social Security number and two documents to prove valid Nevada residence.

The fee to upgrade to the Real ID card is $9.25 for a driver’s license or $8.25 for just an identification card.

The Review Journal report stated that for those only renewing a driver’s license or making another change, such as adding an endorsement, there is no additional fee for the Real ID.

