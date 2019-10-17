Having successfully survived the Storm Area 51 social media craze that turned out not to be a storm but rather a party event, county commissioners will soon begin to evaluate the lessons learned from the experience as well as figuring up the costs.

And doing the very same thing will be the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Kerry Lee said he was pleased the weekend turned out better than expected. “Since no one knew exactly what to expect, I’m glad we got the best, when we might have been faced with the worst. It’s been nice and quiet for the most part since. We needed that to catch up from all our craziness. Was a lot less people than we thought might show up.”

In future county commission discussions, Lee said he knows “there will be some hard decisions to make.”

Both of the Alienstock and Area 51 Basecamp promoters have said they want to have an event in 2020, although both admit they lost a lot of money due to the low turnout.

Lee said the sheriff’s department could not afford it again. “We had to expend thousands and thousands of dollars in overtime costs just from our department alone, not including any other departments and agencies that came to help. I think I spent $25,000 just in overtime and that does not include vehicle costs, fuel costs, housing costs, meal costs, etc.”

Help came from numerous places, and Lee thanked all who pitched in. “We could not have done this, in any form, without them to manage the crowds we did have.”

Lee cited the help of Nevada State Parks, Nevada Fish and Game, Nevada Division of Investigation, Nevada Highway Patrol, Department of Public Safety, Nevada Division of Parole and Probation, DMV law enforcement task force and Las Vegas Metro, plus members of sheriff’s departments from other counties around the state.

“I may have even left some names out, but it was an incredible turnout with everyone working hard and putting in a lot of time.”

He said he had more phone calls than he could return all that week. “We had to rely on the BLM public information officers. And I did several on-camera TV news interviews.”

From a law enforcement standpoint, Lee said the weekend was very minor. “Only about 10 arrests for various issues and six incidents of people trespassing. I think NHP had a few DUI arrests. Nothing of major significant numbers.”

