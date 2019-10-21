James Selman

The Union Pacific Railroad’s Big Boy 4014, the world’s largest steam locomotive stopped in Caliente Oct. 4. The train is on a tour to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in 1869.

Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion, the Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 rolled into Caliente Oct. 4 pulling a number of familiar Union Pacific passenger cars reminiscent of the 1940s.

Big Boy, the world’s largest steam locomotive, is currently on a three-month tour of Union Pacific’s southwestern states to continue the year-long commemoration of the railroad’s anniversary.

The transcontinental railroad was first established with the driving of the Golden Spike May 10, 1869, at Promontory Point, Utah. Travel time between the East Coast and West Coast was reduced from six months to six days.

Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team in Cheyenne, Wyoming. No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive.

Just 25 Big Boy trains were built for Union Pacific, aimed at being able to travel steep terrain between Wyoming and Utah, with the first locomotive going into service in 1941.

In May 2014 Big Boy came through Caliente, heading east on its way to restoration work at the railyards in Cheyenne. Upon its return, the population of Caliente possibly doubled, or more as Big Boy rolled into town. Lines of photographers filled Clover Canyon trying for the first look and the perfect picture.

In Caliente, the Depot, which the Beautification Committee decorated, was filled with people. Two local women were dressed in costume period dresses from the 1890s, likely a common style of dress for train travel back in the day. The flea market and Box Car Museum also had a constant flow of visitors. Caliente’s fire department had a water staging area ready to refill the engine.

Once Big Boy came to a complete stop, people were allowed to approach the train in order to admire its beauty. Get too close, however, and a drone sounded a warning: “This is the railroad police, step back from the tracks.”

The train and crew stayed overnight before heading on to Los Angeles.

Sunday morning, the crowds gathered again, waiting for the departure of Big Boy. Engineer Tommy Andrew Rowe Sr. of Caliente guided Big Boy on the next leg of its journey.

Heading down Rainbow Canyon, the road was bumper to bumper with people chasing the train for more pictures. The sides of the road were full of people waiting to get the perfect shot, then jumping back into the car and flying down the canyon to find another good spot for pictures.

Some of the children, who had never seen a steam locomotive, were greatly impressed. A second-grade girl said, “It was very fun and it was loud.”

And loud it was. Whistles from steam locomotives, though commonplace in daily life 70-80 years ago when Caliente served as a major Union Pacific Railroad hub, have not been heard in the city for many years.

The first train to arrive in Caliente was in 1901. That was also the same year the first post office opened in town. The city’s famed Railroad Row homes were built in 1905.

For the part it played in the history of the Union Pacific Railroad, Caliente was honored as an official Railroad City several years ago.

Three-year-old Jamison said of Big Boy, “It was loud and it also was leaking water.”

Diane Kelley of Pioche, born and raised in Caliente, said she remembered the steam trains of the late 1940s. “My dad was a railroad man here for over 50 years. Worked in the roundhouse at the Caliente yard. Even let me come with him sometimes.”

She said this was a very special and emotional day for her as it was her late parents’ 86th wedding anniversary and the locomotive’s visit was a fitting touch.

The Big Boy tour, the final one of the year, will go through Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and then return to Wyoming.

Mary Cordle contributed to this report.