Famous comedian and actor Will Rogers once said, “Personally, I have always felt that the best doctor in the world is the veterinarian. He can’t ask his patients what is the matter … he’s just got to know.” This is a trait fairly unique to those that work with animals, but at times it’s the veterinarian that needs the help.

That was the case for Celia Olsen, the new veterinarian who will be visiting Lincoln County once every six weeks in the near future.

Loving Care Animal Society, a safe haven for four-legged companions of all shapes and sizes, has long been without a health-care specialist to perform duties like neutering and spaying. The group’s options for helping larger farm animals have also been limited, but that will all soon change thanks to an oddly serendipitous encounter.

In April 2019, Olsen hit an antelope and ended up totaling her car. She would have been in dire straits had it not been for the assistance of a local man associated with Loving Care. He repaired her vehicle to a point where it could limp its way into Panaca, where it underwent repairs while Olsen got to know the community. Long story short, she agreed to begin working with Loving Care and the pets and livestock of Lincoln County starting Nov. 14.

Olsen has a long history with Nevada. Her great grandparents settled Gardnerville in 1887, establishing the Lampe ranch, which she visited often up to and following its acceptance into the National Register of Historic Places in 2018. She grew up in Southern California, where she still resides along with her mother and two adult sons. She graduated from Washington State University and has been working with small animals for the last eight years.

According to Olsen, “Sue and Max [Austgen – owners of Loving Care Animal Society] had the vision of providing much needed veterinary care to the animals of this area and I am delighted to become a part of this wonderful team of people.” She added, “I look forward to meeting many of you, as we care for your four-legged friends.”