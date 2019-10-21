Mary Cordle Community members help unload pumpkins for the pumpkin patch at Caliente Community United Methodist Church.

With the arrival of pumpkins at the Caliente Community United Methodist Church, the community turned out to unload and put the pumpkins in place Oct. 6. But first there was lunch provided by the church.

The pumpkin patch will be open until Oct. 31, Monday through Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m. A variety of activities are scheduled throughout the month including crafts and games for schools.

There will be a bake sale Oct. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. Hay rides, a marshmallow roast and photos will be Oct. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m.

A silent auction will be held Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. along with games, face painting, photos and a family puppet show from 2 to 6 p.m. Additionally, free sloppy joes and hay rides will be available from 4 to 6 p.m.

There will be crafts on Oct. 23 and Ranger Andrew will share his spooky knowledge.

Another marshmallow roast and photos is scheduled for Oct. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. Finally, popcorn, photo ops and pumpkin patch fun will be available Oct. 30 from 4 to 6 p.m.