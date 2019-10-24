Mary Cordle

Danna Mae Harrison, Alice Roderick, Cindy Kaminski (State Auxiliary President), Sharon Wimsatt (Caliente Auxiliary President).

Cindy Kaminski, 2019-20 State Auxiliary President, attended the monthly VFW meeting at the Caliente Post 7114 Oct. 11. Kaminski, who lives in Tonopah with her husband Don, has been the auxiliary president for 10 years. One of her passions is suicide prevention. It is believed that 22 veterans commit suicide each day in the U.S. The information Kaminski shared during her presentation will help the Caliente Auxiliary to keep moving forward with its goals to help veterans.

The VFW will be hosting the Freedom Festival, Nov. 16. Anyone wanting to join the VFW or Ladies Auxiliary can contact Post Command Larry Wimsatt at (702) 280-4572.