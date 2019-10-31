The new Creative Crafters Club Works together on major projects, including quilts.

The Creative Crafters Club of Panaca provides a place where people of all levels of talent and artistic expression can feel welcome. The club meets every Monday at the Panaca Senior Center from 1-5 p.m. Members sew, quilt, knit, crochet, cross-stitch, scrapbook and paint among other things.

“We wanted a place for people to come during the winter months,” said the club’s organizer, Patty McBride, “and it’s a good place to make friends.”

McBride, who lives in Panaca in a small apartment, realized one day that she did not have enough room in her living space to work on the quilts and blankets she loves making. Through the help of the senior center, she found a place where not only she, but anyone else that wants to can work on their projects or help others finish theirs.

The organization is both new – it only began meeting Oct. 7 – and small, with only five members, and everyone is welcome to join.

The club has a few rules. The first is no complaining. It’s requested that members leave small children at home for their safety, given that the room is full of items such as needles and other sharp objects.

Those that attend are expected to bring their own supplies, though the group is willing to share some of its own.

The club is free of charge and there are no time or participation commitments, meaning people can come and go as they please.

This organization is off to a great start, and offers those interested a warm and comfortable place to spend the winter surrounded by friends and beautiful crafts.