Keith Pearson was selected recently by Governor Steve Sisolak to sit on the Board of Lincoln County Commissioners. He replaces Nathan Katschke of Panaca.

Pearson explained his reason for applying for the position by saying, “For the past 10 years I have been involved in a Constitution study class at our house and as part of that study, I realize that we need good, honest citizens coming forth and running for office so that we have good, honest representation.”

Thus when Katschke’s position on the board came open, Pearson decided after giving the matter some thought, “I might as well throw my hat in there.”

His name was one of several submitted to Gov. Sisolak for possible selection. Pearson will fill Katschke’s unexpired term and can run for election himself in 2020.

Pearson has served on some public boards before, including Panaca Farmstead.

A native of Idaho, he said the family came to Lincoln County in 1971 when they purchased the Donohue Ranch east of Mt. Wilson in Camp Valley. Former County Commission chairman Paul Donohue said his grandfather and father were raised in that area.

Pearson said he later moved his family to Las Vegas and worked in construction for about 15 years before returning to Lincoln County, where he began doing concrete work. With his Pearson and Sons company, “concrete is what we do a lot of,” he said. “We’re a small company, but able to keep busy.”

Keith and Dallin and their sons operate Pearson and Sons, while his brother Lee and nephew Nick run Pearson Brothers Construction. The two companies are separate, though related.

“It’s a little bit confusing for the banks or suppliers as they sometimes send checks or bills to the wrong company,” he said with a smile and a chuckle.

“I’m enjoying being a commissioner. We have some great people on the five- man board. I’m excited to be working with each one and getting to know them better.”

The board is planning on doing some reorganization of duties soon so Pearson does not yet fully know all the duties he will be assigned.