The Caliente City Council met Oct. 17.

Gloria Espinosa’s request for a City of Caliente business license was tabled. La Cocinita Goyis, a Mexican food truck located in Panaca, announced plans to open one day a week in Caliente, Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. They have a county business license and are waiting for their state business license.

Brendan Casey was approved for a City of Caliente business license.

Casey Roofing LLC, out of St George, Utah, was awarded the contract to reroof the Caliente Apartments located on 150 Minnie Street.

Carmen Livreri was approved for a City of Caliente business license for Lil Bad Apparel, located at 197 Clover Street. This will be a tourist information center and will also sell clothing, recreational items and artwork. Councilman Joe Livreri abstained from the vote.

After discussion with City Attorney Franklin Katschke, the council voted to revoke Mull’s Midway Motel City of Caliente business license due to gross delinquency on room taxes since March 2019. The owners have paid for April-July as of Oct. 4 but have not paid for the remaining months. This has been a continuing issue since 2014. A certified letter will be sent to the business, notifying the owners of the revocation.

City employee Jacob Long was promoted to full-time. Long will still keep his current janitorial duties as well as assisting Public Works for a few hours a day.

City Clerk MaryJo Shearer, Deputy Clerk Amanda Anderson and Public Works Manager Grant Perkins told the council that Long is a dedicated worker and is an asset to the city.

Approval was granted for the creation of a general fund money market account with Nevada Bank & Trust, where the City of Caliente banks.

This was done to accrue more interest on the account.

Deputy Clerk Anderson notified the council that interviews are being conducted with architects to renovate the Depot.

Councilmen Sean FitzSimons and Jamin Hunter, along with Keith Comella and the Depot sub-committee will be sitting in on the interviews. Anderson asked if the council could call a special meeting the last week of October, to finalize decisions and move on to the next step.

Councilman FitzSimons clarified that Jamie Wood will take over as chairperson for the Beautification Committee and Betsy Comella will be treasurer for the committee. The committee’s next meeting will be Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. Tree lighting plans are going forward.

A special City Council meeting will be held Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. The next regular City Council meeting will be Nov. 7.