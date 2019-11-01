Courtesy photo

Over 100 riders converged on Lincoln County Oct. 12 for the annual Park to Park Pedal.

By Realm Beck

On Oct. 12, the Lincoln County Authority of Tourism and Nevada State Parks hosted the ninth annual Park to Park Pedal-Extreme Nevada 100. Over 100 people participated in the bicycle tour that included three routes for riders of all levels.

The event originally started with three organizers: two park rangers and Park Interpreter Dawn Andone. The rangers left after being promoted, leaving Andone as the organizer of the event. With such a small staff, Andone said, “We couldn’t have done it without the community volunteering.” Andone added that the bike ride is the best way for people to see the community without driving by. She said, “We’re the best-kept secret in Nevada.”

The Pine Tree Inn and Bakery donated muffins to go with the continental breakfast served before the ride. Rest stops with a great selection of food and beverages for lunch were offered at Cathedral Gorge State Park, Miller Point scenic overlook, Pioche, Echo Canyon and Spring Valley State Parks. The Farm Bureau donated locally grown food for the Dutch Oven dinner at Kershaw-Ryan State Park.

First aid support was provided at the rest stops along the way. Search and Rescue and the local police department also helped provide support for the event. Support and Gear was also present at the ride to assist riders who were fatigued or who suffered a mechanical failure. Drop bags were provided at the first three rest stops for discarded clothing.

The three routes included a 100-mile, 60-mile and 40-mile ride. The 100-mile advanced ride started at 7:30 a.m. It featured a 5,600 ft climb. The 60-mile intermediate ride started at 7:45 a.m with a 1,400 foot climb up Pioche Hill. The 40-mile beginners ride started at 8:15 a.m and involved no hills, running through Cathedral Gorge State Park and ending at Pioche Hill.

Donations were accepted for the event. Andone said their biggest donor was Cary Payne from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Next year will be the tenth anniversary of the event and hope for a big turnout.

Andone says the next big race is the Beaver Dam Gravel Rider. Registration for the event will open Jan. 1.