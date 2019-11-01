Caliente VFW Post 7114 will be hosting its Freedom Festival Nov. 16 at the Post on Dixon Street.

Kids in Lincoln County and beyond, ages preschool through sixth grade, are invited to decorate their bicycles with a patriotic theme for the event. Helmets are required. The festival starts at 10 a.m., followed by games.

At noon, Indiana Adams will dish up a feast of pork barbecue ribs with secret sauce, plus potato and macaroni salad.

The Ladies’ Auxiliary will be having a fundraiser raffle. All proceeds go to support veterans. Tickets can be purchased from Auxiliary members.

Sam Peters, running for Congress District 4, will be making his second visit to Caliente during the festival.

The VFW is also taking donations of blankets and clothing for the Veterans Village. These can be dropped off at the post, open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 4-7 p.m.