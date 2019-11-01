Morgan Stackhouse



Senior Sadie Soderborg goes up high for the kill as Lincoln County High School defeats Needles during senior night, Oct. 24.

By Gwendolyn Lamb

The Lincoln County High School volleyball team sent off their lone senior in style with two wins over Needles in their final regular season home matches. The Lynx won 2-1 and 2-0. The scores were 25-17, 19-25, 20-18, 25-17, 25-16.

In the first match, senior Sadie Soderborg had seven kills, nine digs and three blocks. Sophomore Alyssa Rippetoe had 12 kills. Junior Gwendolyn Lamb had 16 assists and 11 digs. Junior Ellie Frehner and sophomore Monroe Morrow each had seven digs.

In the second match, Soderborg had 10 kills. Rippetoe had seven kills and a block. Monroe had nine digs, four aces and three assists. Sophomore Kamryn Dirks had 11 digs and two aces. Lamb had 10 assists and seven digs.

It was senior night, and the team honored Soderborg for her leadership. Coach Chantel Holt said, “Sadie has been a really consistent addition to the team. She has changed positions over the course of four years. She has played middle, she played outside hitter last year, and now she is back to middle. She does a really good job on carrying her attacks.”

Soderborg said, “We have a young team this year, but we have really come together. I have really enjoyed working with everyone. We took it to Needles last weekend because we played as a team. A thanks to all who supported us, and a shoutout to all of my girls, my teammates.”

Holt added, “I think we did a really good job showing up after a tough loss to Lake Mead. It was a tough loss and we felt like we didn’t play our game, so we really worked hard and we focused hard to prove that that was just a mistake and not the way it is. Like, we pretty much shut Needles down in the fourth game.”

Lincoln (12-14 overall, 7-5 2A Southern League) are holding onto the fourth seed heading into the final week of league play. The team plays at second place Calvary Chapel (14-5, 9-3) on Nov. 1. The four-seed will play the one-seed in the first round of the league playoffs Nov. 9 at Calvary Chapel.

The Lady Lynx play a non-league match against Pahranagat Valley in Alamo Nov. 5 to close out the regular season.

