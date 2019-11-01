Pahranagat Valley volleyball coach Milly Walch watches the action from the sidelines. PVHS will host the eight-team 1A Region II tournament Nov. 8-9.

Pahranagat Valley High School had only one league match last week, at Beaver Dam, which they won 3-0.

Now the girls will finish out the league season and get ready for the 1A Region II tournament which PVHS will host Nov. 8-9.

The team faced Word of Life on Oct. 29 and will head to Beatty on Nov. 1 to conclude their league season.

As Wells comes to town for the volleyball tournament, the Leopards football team will also be in Alamo Nov. 8 for a first-round playoff game.

A win over the Hornets could move PVHS into second place in the league behind Green Valley Christian, who would then have two league losses as the team dropped a match to Liberty Baptist.

In the meantime, Liberty Baptist has two league losses, to Green Valley Christian and Pahranagat Valley.

On Nov. 5, the Lady Panthers will have a traditional tournament tune-up match with Lincoln County in Alamo.

It will be the third meeting of the year between the Lynx and the Panthers. PVHS won 2-0 at the White Pine Tournament in August and 3-1 in Panaca Sept. 10.

As noted earlier, Pahranagat Valley will host the 1A Region II tournament Nov. 8-9. Eight teams from the East and South leagues will be in town to compete.

Wells, Owyhee, Eureka and Jackpot will come from the East league.

First-round games are Nov. 8. The semifinals will be Saturday morning and the championship will be played that afternoon at 2 p.m.

The Region I tournament is happening the same weekend at Virginia City High School.

Finalists in both tournaments will advance to the state tournament Nov. 15 at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas for all classifications.

Pahranagat Valley is the three-time defending 1A State champion.

