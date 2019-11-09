The Caliente City Council held a special meeting Oct. 28 with the purpose of approving a request for professional services for a historical preservation architect to oversee the construction work that will be happening with the Caliente Depot Rehabilitation Grant for phase 1 and phase 2.

Deputy Clerk Amanda Anderson has been doing the grants for the project.

The sub-committee interviewed three different firms that proposed bids and ultimately recommended Gary Carlson and Associates out of Las Vegas. The council approved the recommendation.

Also approved was the lease of Room 11 to Summer Bradshaw for her Young Living Essential Oil business.

The next city council meeting will be held Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.