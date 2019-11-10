LCR

Below is the latest information from the Lincoln County Coalition’s September meeting, as well as additional announcements.

Respite Care

Cory Lutz with Helping Hands of Vegas Valley (HHOVV) and Nevada Lifespan Respite Care Coalition (NLRCC), and Cimi Neal with Consumer Direct Care Network are actively looking to expand respite care in Lincoln County, as well as other rural areas in the state. The mission of the NLRCC is “to support caregivers in our community by promoting awareness and access to, as well as coordination and advocacy for respite services in Nevada throughout the lifespan.”

Utilizing a state grant, education is being provided on respite care and a part-time employee is being hired to find additional grants and to make the Coalition self-sufficient. Respite care is available to help a primary caregiver of a disabled adult or child have a break.

Lutz said often caregivers work so hard taking care of loved ones that their health declines faster than the person being cared for. Respite care is designed to prevent this type of burnout. Respite care providers work with families to hire a person to allow the primary caregiver to get out of the house.

Funds are available for respite care in Lincoln County. The NLRCC is looking to work with an agency to find, hire and train individuals to be respite care providers.

The NLRCC holds monthly meetings and is looking to expand the number of rural members.

For information, call Cory Lutz at (702) 507-1848 or email cory.luts@hhovv.org. Cimi Neal can be reached at (702) 894-4435 or cimaniquen@consumerdirectcare.com.

Suicide Prevention Walk

A suicide prevention walk was held Sept. 14. Only 12 people showed up for the walk, bringing in bout $180 in donations, which will go toward suicide prevention efforts in Lincoln County.

The hope is to improve attendance to at least 20 or more people next year. The Coalition will assist with promotional efforts beginning 90 days prior to the event.

For more information, contact Janie Rippetoe at (775) 962-8089 or jrippetoe@health.nv.gov.

4-H

The Lincoln County 4-H had a successful summer and good experience at the Lincoln County Fair. The 4-H Awards Banquet will be Nov. 9 and will take place indoors at Caliente Elementary.

For more information, contact Cindy Higbee at (702) 271-9790 or higbeec@unr.edu.

Area 51 Review

Collin Anderson with the Lincoln County Record mentioned the Area 51 event was fairly interesting and not nearly as massive as people feared. Only around 3,000 people showed up in all, including a lot of video bloggers and podcasters. Anderson said tourists were generally polite to the police officers. Very few people actually visited the Nevada Test and Training Range gate. There were a few minor law enforcement issues.

Lincoln County Workforce

Lincoln County Workforce is still actively recruiting those in need of work experience and training. Workforce also needs local businesses people can be placed in. If interested, contact Heather Bailey at (435) 669-3466 or hbailey.lcworkforce@gmail.com.

Driving for D.A.R.E.

Preparations for the Driving for D.A.R.E. golf tournament are going well. The event is being organized through Grover C. Dils Medical Center. They have received a $250 donation and a set of hockey sticks signed by Paul Stastny of the Las Vegas Golden Knights. These will be used as raffle prizes for the tourney, scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 2020, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Coyote Springs Golf Club.

Many different sponsorship options are available. Any questions can be directed to Loralee Cheney by calling (775) 726-8010 or emailing Lcheney@gcdmc.org.

New Extension Educator

Keith Larson announced he had a meeting with Holly Gatzke to discuss what’s happening at headquarters in Reno. Lincoln County is still part of the northern area. The hiring of a new extension educator should be happening soon.

Extension-related questions can be directed to Keith Larson by calling (775) 726-3109 or emailing larsonk@unce.unr.edu.

Mountain Biking

The Caliente Mountain Bike Festival went well, with 175-200 people showing up. Christine Harrington’s leadership was tremendous, along with the Trail Cats committee. They are looking forward to the grand opening next year.

The Lincoln County Authority of Tourism is distributing basic bike racks for free. However, if you want to get a bike rack with tools, it will cost $127.51. Bike racks with pumps cost $150.78. Bike racks with pumps and tools cost $279.29.

Those interested can contact Keith Larson at (775) 726-3109 or larsonk@unce.unr.edu.

December to Remember

Nevada Bank and Trust is putting on its first-ever Christmas Festival, “A December to Remember.”

This event will take place Dec. 7 from 12 – 8 p.m. at Caliente Elementary. A band, “32 Pick-up” will be performing classic rock songs from 5 – 7 p.m. Local talent will also come out and perform.

The goal is to have churches, organizations, businesses or anyone who would like to participate help with games, booths, crafts, food trucks, etc.

There will also be a Christmas tree auction, with all proceeds going toward the restoration of the Caliente Depot.

For more information, please contact any Nevada Bank and Trust Caliente Branch employee at (775) 726-3135.

Pioche Christmas Bazaar

The annual Pioche Christmas Bazaar will be held at the Pioche Fire Hall on the corner of Airport Rd. and US HWY 93 on Nov. 29 and 30 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. To reserve a table or for more information, please call Cheryl at (775) 962-5646 or Susie at (775) 962-5554.