Dear Editor,
We here at Spring Valley State Park would like to give a big thank you for this years Halloween Event.
The Wagon of Terror and the Homestead Cabin of Horrors.
We’d like to give a special mention to a few that really made this happen. Thank You Nevada State Parks, NDF & the Honor Camp (Joe Livreri and Frank Cheaney) for the help with set up, Bob Beam for your outstanding clown paint on the circus tent entrance, Groundshakers MC, Johnny & Sally Daughtry, Rhett Ogden, Scott Robinson, the 6th graders from Pioche Elementary School for carving pumpkins, & Allison Hammond. With your help & donations you made this event all come together.
A big thank you to our staff and cast that made our cabin, wagon, boat dock, and the starting point come to life.
– Ben & Laura Johnson – Food & Drinks, costume & boat contests, the wall of pumpkins
– Dave KornDawg Martin – Creator/Producer/Designer/Script/Costumes of the Homestead Cabin
– Ashley Ross – Stage Tech/Makeup/Costume/Sound at the Homestead Cabin
– Kyle Hunt – Wagon of Terror Driver
– Relena Hanley – Wagon of Terror Co-pilot
Actors:
Maleah Nixon – Joanna
Jessica Sanders – Emma
Trent Adams – Closet Monster
Elijah Pallaya – Picture Slider
Joey Padderatz – Spider Guard
Anthony Faehling – The Demon
Sharron Faehling – The Witch
Petra Romero – Wall Shadow
Rob Bennett – The Butcher
Austin Reed – Zombie
Garret Pastor – Zombie
Todd Vandernick – The Ring Mas
ter
Jenna Farhling – Psycho Clown
Fantasia Beam – White Out
And most of all the community and surrounding towns that came out and joined us.
Thank you ALL and we will see you next Halloween.
Ben Johnson
Spring Valley State Park