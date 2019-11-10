Collin Anderson

Bela Boutique opens in Panaca Nov. 1.

On Nov. 1, by the time all the candy from Halloween has been consumed, Jenny Allen and a small group of beauticians will open the doors of Bela Boutique, a full-service salon open to all.

“Running a salon has been a dream of mine for many years,” Allen said during an interview. “Now that I’m finally doing this, I’m nervous as heck, but feeling so blessed at the amount of support this community is showing.”

Bela Boutique will have two nail technicians, Kianna Jackson and Shanna Knight. Allen, Cameron Lloyd and Jordan Phillips will be the resident hair stylists. The salon also has a lash technician on staff, Chelsie Marshal, along with aesthetician Katilyn Davidson. It’s possible the boutique may gain another lash technician and aesthetician before the end of November.

A wide variety of services will be offered on opening day, and each member of the public that joins in the celebration will receive a ticket for a raffle. The prizes offered have been donated by different businesses around the community, and are as follows:

Wilkin Trucking donated four Visa gift cards; two worth $50, two worth $25. LulaRoe will have prizes, as will Lipsense (via Melanie Cluff and Brenda Cole). The Knotty Pine, Allison’s Pantry, Jolly’s Drugstore, Invision Eye Center and Robert Judd Auto Sales out of St. George, Utah, are all among the businesses that have supported this up-and-coming venture.

To get a full idea of the available prizes, check out the boutique’s opening day Nov. 1 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to get a raffle ticket. You’ll get another if you book an appointment with one of the many services provided.

Allen explained her hopes for the business by noting that “When deciding a name for the salon, I wanted every service and technician to be included. I decided on something generic, but also original in its own way. In the Esperanto language, Bela means ‘beautiful.’ My goal is that everyone leaves our salon feeling beautiful, hence the name Bela Boutique … My hope is to help the community as much as they’ve helped me.”

For more information, check out the Bela Boutique Facebook page for individual artists’ contact information. Appointments are highly recommended.