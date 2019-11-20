Courtesy Miles Umina

Firefighters work to suppress flames in a Panaca home on Oct. 30.

Oct. 30 was shaping up to be a normal day in Panaca. School was in session and the Panaca Market was moderately busy. Then a plume of smoke rose high into the air, coming from the center of town.

At a home on Fourth Street, directly across from Meadow Valley Middle School, close to the Lincoln County High School football field, a fire began to wreak havoc. Soon, the entirety of Fourth Street was cordoned off as firefighters gained control of the flames.

While the response was speedy and residents were unharmed, the proximity to so many other properties within the town’s center cannot be ignored. Had the response not been as quick or efficient, the fire could have spread to the nearby middle school, the neighboring car wash or into the empty lot behind the house, which could have further spread the blaze to the market. Had the fire crossed the street, the elementary school and buildings located on the property of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could have been in jeopardy, though first responders say this situation was unlikely.

According to Lincoln County Emergency Manager Eric Holt, the first call came in at 11:10 a.m., and in two minutes, Panaca’s closest fire engines were on the scene. Pioche and Caliente engines pulled up soon afterwards as backup.

According to Holt, the main culprit behind the sudden ignition was wood placed too close to a wood-burning stove. More likely than not, the stove got hotter than expected, igniting the wood. The fire then climbed into the attic and began feeding off the rafters.

While the fire itself was a serious concern, due to the quick response it was contained to just the house, which was a relief to Holt. “My biggest concern was that the lot it was on had a lot of foliage and a lot of combustible materials,” he said. “If it had gotten in there, it could have been a lot worse.” Holt was also impressed and grateful for how quickly the Panaca Farmstead and Lincoln County Power responded to the threat, shutting off the power and supplying the necessary water.

Less than a week later, a house caught fire Nov. 4 on Hill Street, along the winding path that makes up the high road out of Pioche. This fire was caused by hot coals stored too close to a stack of wood. The fire soon engulfed the lumber and spread to a nearby shed. By the time first responders arrived at the scene, the shed was completely engulfed in flames and the house had started to burn. The lone occupant inside was unharmed, but as the flames spread into the attic where many types of combustible materials could be found, it continued to burn until Pioche’s firefighters put it out. Panaca showed up as backup for them as well.

All of these close calls are just a hint at what could happen during the beginning of the cold season as people start pulling out their electric heaters and lighting up their long-dead stoves. Holt urged residents to practice fire safety, as one small mistake could lead to disaster. To that end, with the assistance of the Red Cross, the Lincoln County Fire Department is giving away three free fire detectors to each house that wants them. To get the fire detectors, email lcfireprotectiondistrict@gmail.com with your contact information, and they will schedule an installation for you. It may just save lives.