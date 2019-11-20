Mary Cordle

Tayt Leavitt sings during the annual Day of Prayer meeting in Caliente.

The communities of Lincoln County gathered at the Caliente Firehouse Nov. 3 for the fourth annual National Day of Prayer.

This year the service was conducted by Lisa Carter, with prayers included from pastors throughout the county. The invocation was performed by Pastor Tony Ontanyon of the Caliente Community United Methodist Church. Prayers were said by Pastor Dave Maxwell of Christian Bible Fellowship and Reverend Kathy Hiatt of Christ Church Episcopal, with the benediction by President Sean Stewart of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Songs were provided by Pastor Cole Bradshaw of Caliente Christian Center; Tayt Leavitt, accompanied by Sharee Matthews; the Bushman family, accompanied by Ryan Dixon; and the Bible Talk Worship Team, accompanied by Barbara Rohde, and the Bella Voce Choir. Before the final number, Cole Bradshaw led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. The audience closed the evening with the song “How Great Thou Art.”

Approximately 80 people attended this year’s event.