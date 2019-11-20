Mary Cordle

From left, Charlie Monroe and Harlan Garner at the VFW in Caliente.

Garner, 91, is a World War II Army/Air Corps Veteran and served in Korea. Monroe, 95, is a World War II vet and Pearl Harbor survivor.

The VFW will hold a ceremony at the VFW Cemetery Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. All donations will go to support the Veterans Cemetery. On Nov. 16, the Ladies’ Auxiliary will hold a Freedom Festival. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be a bicycle-decorating contest for preschool through sixth grade, broken into two age groups.

Following that, at noon, Indiana Adams will put on a barbecue with all the trimmings. Donations are requested for the Veterans Cemetery. Raffle tickets can be purchased from any Auxiliary member. Sam Peters, running for congressional District 4, will be stopping by.