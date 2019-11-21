By Realm Beck

On Nov. 1-3 the Nevada High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA) held its annual junior high school/high school competition in Alamo. The NHSRA brings rodeos to towns across Nevada to promote rodeo for students who meet the standards set forth in the NHSRA rulebook. They also promote high standards of conduct and sportsmanship at rodeos.

The cutting and reining was held at Whipple Ranch. The rodeo started at 9 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. The rifle and trap shoot was held immediately after the reining in the main arena at the rodeo grounds.

Eighty-six participants came with their horses to compete in events that included goats, chute dogging, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway, tie-down roping, poles, bulls, bareback, saddle bronc, barrels and ribbon roping.

The winner of the rifle shoot was Devin Dixon from Reno. She stated, “Everyone here is family,” explaining that there are many good people that rodeo. She said rodeo has taught her a lot about time management and leadership.

Alamo’s local rodeo club helped sponsor the event and also assisted with the concessions. The club held a raffle with a lot of good prizes. The announcer said he couldn’t wait for the raffle; he needed a new gun.

The next rodeo will be held in Moapa Nov. 15-17. The state finals will be May 22-26. The national finals will be held in the summer of 2020.

Junior High average

Billy Delong – bareback steer riding, tie-down roping and boys goat tying Emma Garijo – barrel racing and pole bending

Jace Jepson – boys breakaway

Flint Schacht – bull riding

Andrew Morian – chute dogging

Lyndee Moser – girls breakaway

Hannah Fullmer – girls goat tying

Brock Borkman – ribbon roping

Quinn Filippini – saddle bronc steer riding

CJ Christian – team roping

High School average

Jayce Blake – barrel racing and girls cutting

Cole Christensen – boys cutting and tie-down roping

Grace Felton – breakaway roping

Jack Dukes – bull riding

Chloe Lambert – goat tying

Tayler Felton – pole bending

Brock Feyder – reined cow horse

Cade Bell – saddle bronc and steer wrestling

Joseyray Funk – team roping.