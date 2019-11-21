By Realm Beck
On Nov. 1-3 the Nevada High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA) held its annual junior high school/high school competition in Alamo. The NHSRA brings rodeos to towns across Nevada to promote rodeo for students who meet the standards set forth in the NHSRA rulebook. They also promote high standards of conduct and sportsmanship at rodeos.
The cutting and reining was held at Whipple Ranch. The rodeo started at 9 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. The rifle and trap shoot was held immediately after the reining in the main arena at the rodeo grounds.
Eighty-six participants came with their horses to compete in events that included goats, chute dogging, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway, tie-down roping, poles, bulls, bareback, saddle bronc, barrels and ribbon roping.
The winner of the rifle shoot was Devin Dixon from Reno. She stated, “Everyone here is family,” explaining that there are many good people that rodeo. She said rodeo has taught her a lot about time management and leadership.
Alamo’s local rodeo club helped sponsor the event and also assisted with the concessions. The club held a raffle with a lot of good prizes. The announcer said he couldn’t wait for the raffle; he needed a new gun.
The next rodeo will be held in Moapa Nov. 15-17. The state finals will be May 22-26. The national finals will be held in the summer of 2020.
Junior High average
Billy Delong – bareback steer riding, tie-down roping and boys goat tying Emma Garijo – barrel racing and pole bending
Jace Jepson – boys breakaway
Flint Schacht – bull riding
Andrew Morian – chute dogging
Lyndee Moser – girls breakaway
Hannah Fullmer – girls goat tying
Brock Borkman – ribbon roping
Quinn Filippini – saddle bronc steer riding
CJ Christian – team roping
High School average
Jayce Blake – barrel racing and girls cutting
Cole Christensen – boys cutting and tie-down roping
Grace Felton – breakaway roping
Jack Dukes – bull riding
Chloe Lambert – goat tying
Tayler Felton – pole bending
Brock Feyder – reined cow horse
Cade Bell – saddle bronc and steer wrestling
Joseyray Funk – team roping.