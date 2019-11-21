Realm Beck

A Halloween parade was held through the streets of Alamo on Oct. 31.

By Realm Beck

On Oct. 31, Pahranagat Valley Elementary School held its annual costume parade for K-12. The parade started at 1:30 p.m. Locals parked near the Alamo church ballpark and waited for the kids to walk down in their costumes. Typically the kids are picked up by a bus at the church ballpark. This year no bus was needed, with the weather being on the cooler side.

Brian Higbee, principal of Pahranagat Valley Elementary, donated a trailer bed and haystacks for the kindergarteners to ride on.

The recent spate of flu didn’t stop kids from participating in the event and celebrating Halloween. After the parade, the kids went back to school and held individual class parties for which the parents and teachers donated candy and treats.

Higbee stated, “The one thing that is wonderful about our community is how involved they are.”

The kids have already started talking about their costumes next year.