Mary Cordle

VFW Post 7114 Color Guard during the Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11.

Flags lined Front Street in Caliente as cars headed to the Conaway Veterans Cemetery where VFW Post 7114 held its Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11.

At 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month, with the sun shining, the VFW Color Guard marched down the hill towards the gravesite of the veteran chosen to be honored this year, Terence Raynor Truax, U.S. Navy.

VFW Chaplain Pat FitzSimons opened the ceremony with a prayer, followed by Quartermaster Jack Horner reading the poem “It is the Veteran.” Then Senior Vice Leslie Jackson laid a white rose, a symbol of remembrance, on the headstone. Terry Dye placed a red rose, a symbol of devotion and remembrance. Auxiliary President Sharon Wimsatt placed a blue rose, a symbol of eternity. Finally, Post Commander Larry Wimsatt placed the American flag.

The ceremony ended with Bud Sanders playing taps, breaking the silence.

Following the ceremony at the VFW Cemetery, the veterans of the VFW spent most of the afternoon cooking hot dogs, hamburgers and chicken legs for the public, requesting donations towards the upkeep of the cemetery. People drifted in for a meal, to visit, shake hands and say thank you. For the veterans it was a day to remember those lost.

As Quartermaster Jack Horner said at the closing of the gravesite ceremony, “If you see a veteran, say thank you.”

In related news, “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” a war comic, was found on Veterans Day 2019 while worker Todd Vandernick was checking the floorboards of a house at 159 Main Street in Caliente. New homeowner Susan Devroy rushed to donate the comic to the VFW.